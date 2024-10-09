Qantas flight shows adult film with nudity to all passengers due to technical error

Qantas flight mistakenly shows adult film to all passengers

A Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo showed an adult-rated film to all of its passengers after the plane experienced a technical difficulty.

An aggrieved passenger took to Reddit to complain about the experience, saying it was impossible to pause, dim, or turn off the movie.

Rated- R movie shown to all passengers

The post explains that Qantas flight QF59 from earlier this week was delayed due to a problem with its in-flight entertainment system. However, after about an hour of delays, the captain decided to take off anyway.

According to news.com.au, individual movie selections were not available for the flight. Seemingly to please the most amount of people, the staff asked passengers what they preferred to watch during the flight

The film that was picked turned out to be ‘Daddio’, starring Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson.

Passengers on the entire flight, including children, were then subjected to the R-rated film which featured nude and sexting scenes.

Swapped to something more family-friendly after an hour

Qantas told news.com.au that the crew tried to amend the situation. They attempted to turn off the screens of only those who didn’t wish to see the movie but soon discovered that it was not possible.

The crew then decided to switch movies.

According to the Reddit post, it took about an hour before the crew finally swapped to something more family-friendly.

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience,” a Qantas spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also added that only family-friendly films were shown for the rest of the flight:

[This] is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible.

