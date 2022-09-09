Queen Elizabeth Visited Toa Payoh Twice 34 Years Apart, Drank Beverage From Same Glass

Queen Elizabeth Visited Toa Payoh Twice & Drank From Same Glass Cup

Toa Payoh is known for being a generally laidback and old-timey estate, with many residents deep into their golden years.

However, there have been times when the neighbourhood was an exciting destination fit for royalty.

During her visit to Singapore in 1972, the late Queen Elizabeth II met the Pung family in their Toa Payoh flat.

Being good hosts, they offered Her Majesty a glass of 7Up to drink as she walked around their humble abode.

Some 34 years later, she drank from the very same glass, which the Pungs had preserved as a sentimental token of the royal encounter.

Queen drank 7UP in a flat in Toa Payoh in 1972

According to The Straits Times (ST), the late Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Toa Payoh in 1972.

Her agenda included looking at some of the first Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates that popped up during that time.

During her walks around the estate, she met Thomas Pung in his flat, which he shared with his mother.

The BBC reports that the Queen, along with her husband Prince Philip and their daughter Princess Anne, were feeling thirsty and asked for a drink.

Despite being advised to not give the Royals a drink, Mr Pung went on to pour a fizzy beverage for them.

After the family drank up and left, Mr Pung’s mother had suggested keeping the glasses for sentimental value, which he did.

Toa Payoh resident presents the same cup to Queen in 2006

Fast forward 34 years later, and the Queen visited Singapore once again in 2006.

This time round, she relived her fond memories of our island nation.

As part of her trip down memory lane, the Queen visited the same Toa Payoh housing estate again.

Little did Mr Pung expect that he would be welcoming the monarch into his home again.

He complimented the late Queen on how “fit and young” she looked, which made her laugh.

Mr Pung’s daughter also presented her with the same glass that she drank from more than three decades ago.

This time, the glass, which was decorated with flowers, contained cold water instead of a soft drink.

When she learned that it was the same cup she had used during her last visit, the Queen said “extraordinary” and called it an “interesting idea”.

Coming full circle with the glass cup

While some of us get a lot of flak for hoarding items, Mr Pung actually ended up coming full circle with the glass cup.

It must also have felt incredible for the Queen to remember him and his family even after all that time has passed.

Although it’s been some time since her last visit to our sunny shores, we’re certain she will be sorely missed by many Singaporeans such as Mr Pung.

Featured image adapted from UK in Singapore on Facebook & TODAY on Facebook.