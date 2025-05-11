Unattended bag suspected of containing bomb found in Queenstown, police identify it as PMD battery

Police investigate bag in Queenstown suspected of containing bomb, get soaked in rain

An unattended bag in Queenstown sparked a bomb scare, causing police to cordon off the area to investigate.

The incident allegedly occurred at Stirling Road today (11 May), at around 2.35am. Passers-by spotted a black bag left in the middle of the road and suspected it to be a bomb.

The bag was left unzipped and had an object with wires sticking out from inside.

“It really looks like a bomb, but I don’t know what it is,” one of them remarked in Mandarin.

Another curious member of the public went up to the bag to check it out and was told by the others to back off.

Police place blue tent over bag to shelter it from rain

They contacted the police and requested officers to investigate. Several police cars arrived with officers and secured the perimeter.

Five of them cautiously opened the bag, further revealing the blue object with wires.

“Looks like it might be a battery,” one of the spectators commented.

The officers pitched a blue police tent over the bag as rain started pouring from the sky. They worked diligently in the rain to secure it before parking three cars to cordon off entry to the road.

However, the downpour intensified severely and ended up partially submerging the bag in water.

The drenched police officers remained at the scene until after 4am.

Object in bag confirmed to be PMD battery, police investigating

According to Shin Min Daily News, a nearby resident who went to close the windows at 3am saw the police officers and the blue tent.

She initially assumed that someone had died in an incident.

Another resident reported that the area had many old people and was usually quiet after 10pm. As such, they did not expect such an incident but felt relieved at the vigilance of the passers-by.

In response to MS News queries, the police said: “The police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally cause public alarm.”

Investigations are currently ongoing.

