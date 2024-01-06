Police Respond To Bomb At AMK Industrial Park, Turns Out To Be Prop From Security Drill

Bomb Scare At AMK Industrial Park Caused By Prop Left From Security Drill

A security guard started his shift at Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Industrial Park on Friday (5 Jan) when he noticed a bag with what appeared to be a bomb in it.

Police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel investigated the situation for over three hours.

They then found the ‘bomb’ to be a prop, thus defusing the situation.

It turned out a security company used it in a security drill earlier in the morning, but someone allegedly forgot to place it back in storage.

Prop causes bomb scare at AMK Industrial Park

In the early hours of 4am on Friday (5 Jan), a security company performed a drill at AMK Industrial Park 2, Block 32.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the exercise involved a prop bomb, which looked like three cylindrical red objects tied together with black tape.

After the security drill, one of the participants picked up the bag containing the fake bomb.

The participant then knocked on the security office’s window to notify them but saw no one inside.

Following which, they allegedly placed the bag on a scooter two metres away from the security office.

Later in the morning, a security guard arrived for their shift when they noticed the suspicious bag.

They looked inside, mistook the prop for an actual explosive device and called the police.

Police cordon area off to investigate

Shin Min journalists found large numbers of police officers and SCDF personnel at the scene. They cordoned off the building and nearby road during the investigation.

The authorities also forbade employees from driving vehicles in or out, thus forcing some workers to wait at a nearby kopitiam.

After over three hours of investigation, the police learnt that the ‘bomb’ that sparked the response was a prop left from the security drill.

They removed the cordon at 11.30am.

Many businesses ended up affected by the bomb scare blockade.

The building’s manager, Mr Wang (transliterated), claimed that the incident would have a significant impact on them.

Thus, he did not exclude the possibility of taking action against the security company.

Last year, the Environment Building on Scotts Road received a suspected bomb threat, resulting in an evacuation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.