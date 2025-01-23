Son in China throws away quilts from home, turns out elderly father kept S$28K savings in them

Son in China throws away father’s quilts that contained S$28,0000

A man in Wuhu City, Anhui Province, China was cleaning his elderly father’s home when he decided to discard two old quilts.

He didn’t think much of the dirty blankets, until a neighbour found them in the rubbish bin and discovered a large amount of cash.

As it turns out, the man’s father had hidden his savings for many years amounting to RMB 150,000 (S$27,908) inside the quilts.

The news went viral on Chinese social media platform Douyin in January.

According to local reports, the neighbour subsequently handed the cash to the police, who then informed the elderly Mr Sun.

Mr Sun, who was in hospital at the time, was so shocked by the news that he immediately sat up from his bed.

Father retrieves savings after discharge

The police assured Mr Sun that he could retrieve his savings from the station after his discharge.

It is reported that he saved the money for a long time and used it for daily needs.

In a follow-up post, Dajiang Evening News reported that Mr Sun had since claimed his money after being discharged on 21 Jan.

He was accompanied by his son.

Also read: Elderly couple in Thailand cries after S$40K in life savings burn along with their home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dajiang Evening News on Douyin, Guangshi New Observation on Douyin.