WWE star R-Truth allegedly misses show after flying to Dublin in Georgia instead of Ireland

WWE star R-Truth reveals reason for missing Dublin SmackDown match

Fans were left in stitches on Friday (22 Aug) after WWE star R-Truth revealed that he had flown to Dublin, Georgia instead of the Irish capital where his match was held.

As a result of his honest mistake, he had to miss his scheduled SmackDown match against Aleister Black.

As shown in a video uploaded by WWE on X, Aleister was waiting for his opponent’s appearance when R-Truth video-called and explained why he could not make it.

He had allegedly flown to a city called Dublin in the US state of Georgia, instead of Ireland.

The audience burst into laughter upon hearing the reason.

Sent his friend to fight instead

To make amends for his no-show, R-Truth called on his friend Damian Priest to face Aleister in his place.

According to Cageside Seats, a website dedicated to WWE stories, Aleister had a wild brawl with Damian two weeks earlier, prompting security staff to intervene.

One netizen expressed some disappointment, saying they wanted to see R-Truth win the match.

That said, they still enjoyed seeing Damian show up instead.

Another X user commented that R-Truth never fails to bring humour to the ring.

Featured image adapted from WWE on X.