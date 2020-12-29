House Rabbit Society Singapore Confirms Rabbit On Coney Island Was Mistaken For Being Abandoned

Last week, Singaporeans were shook to find out that a rabbit was apparently abandoned on Coney Island.

News of the possibly vulnerable creature soon triggered multiple search attempts by volunteers from House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS).

Fortunately, HRSS just received information that the rabbit wasn’t actually abandoned.

Source

In fact, it turns out to be the complete opposite, as the rabbit was spotted there because the owner had brought it outdoors for a day out.

Rabbit on Coney Island mistaken as being abandoned

According to HRSS’ Facebook post on Tuesday (29 Dec), the welfare group received information that the bunny wasn’t actually abandoned.

Rather, the bunny was mistaken for an abandoned pet. HRSS said the owner had taken their pet rabbit to the beach.

Prior to this update, HRSS shared that they had gone down to Beach Area B – where the rabbit was reportedly spotted – to comb the place several times on 21 and 22 Dec.

Source

Owners advised not to bring rabbits out unnecessarily

HRSS managed to get in touch with the owner, and has confirmed the rabbit’s safety.

They shared a picture and video and confirmed it is their rabbit and he is safe at home with them.

As a word of caution to rabbit owners, HRSS has advised rabbit owners to keep their pets indoors and avoid “bringing them out for unnecessary purposes”.

Hope owners will better protect their pet rabbit

All’s well that ends well. Although the initial news of a rabbit being abandoned on the island had sparked panic and concern, we’re glad that the rabbit is in fact, safe and sound at home.

Though we can’t help but wonder how the rabbit could have been mistaken for one that was abandoned in the open.

Hopefully, the owners will learn from this experience, and protect their pet rabbit at all times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and TheSmartLocal.