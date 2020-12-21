ACRES Implores Beachgoers To Look Out For Abandoned Rabbit At Coney Island

Pets are precious creatures as the fate of their lives rests entirely in the hands of their owners.

Some get to live a pampered, well-fed life, but for others, not so much.

On Sunday (20 Dec), someone had apparently gone all the way to Coney Island to abandon a rabbit. Animal welfare charity ACRES alerted animal lovers to the poor bunny in a Facebook post.

Anyone who spots this rabbit is urged to call National Parks Board (NParks) right away as ACRES does not rescue companion animals.

Otterwatcher spotted abandoned rabbit at Coney Island

According to the Facebook post, ACRES is urging beachgoers at Coney Island to be on the lookout for an abandoned rabbit there.

The bunny was last seen yesterday morning (20 Dec) at beach area B.

ACRES told MS News that an otterwatcher shared the news with them and requested for them to post.

If anyone spots the rabbit, they can call NParks at 1800 476 1600, providing detailed information on the location.

ACRES is sharing the post in hopes that the news would reach more people, as the charity’s wildlife rescue team does not rescue companion animals such as dogs, cats, and rabbits.

Group of friends thought rabbit was native to island at first

Someone said in the comments that their group of friends had sighted the rabbit in the morning.

But as they weren’t experts on wildlife, they assumed the rabbit was native to Coney Island.

By the time they had shared with friends and confirmed that this wasn’t the case, it was already afternoon.

They immediately notified ACRES and NParks, providing them details of the exact location where they had seen the rabbit.

Rescuers reminded to observe Covid-19 safety measures

2 hours after the post had gone viral, House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS) volunteers will be rising to the occasion.

They wrote on Facebook that one of their fosterers will be heading down this morning (21 Dec) as soon as the island is open.

To concerned rabbit lovers who wish to help with the rescue operation, HRSS reminded them to observe safe distancing measures and to not gather unnecessarily.

If you’d like to help, do go in a group of less than 3 and space out adequately.

We’ve reached out to NParks for updates on the case.

Hope rabbit can be rescued in time

As bunnies are domestic creatures, it’s unthinkable that anyone would abandon their pet and leave it to fend for themselves in the wild.

Even if the rabbit could find shelter from the elements, there’s a grim chance that it could fall prey to predators on the island.

We hope volunteers will be able to save the poor rabbit just in time.

