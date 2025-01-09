3 S’poreans detained under ISA for self-radicalisation linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

3 Singaporeans detained under ISA after radicalisation linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

Three Singaporeans were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after becoming self-radicalised online.

On Thursday (9 Jan), Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD) issued a press release revealing that the detentions took place in November 2024.

The individuals had each been separately radicalised online but shared a common link: their radicalisation was either triggered or accelerated by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Lift mechanic planned to join Hamas in Gaza

Muhammad Indra Aqmal bin Effendy, a 21-year-old lift mechanic, became radicalised after consuming online content following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023.

Distressed by images of Palestinian civilians killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), he developed a strong desire to join Hamas and fight against the IDF, aspiring to die as a martyr.

Indra made extensive preparations for his plan, including practising weapons handling with toy guns and searching for shooting ranges in Batam to train with live firearms.

He also researched travel routes to Gaza but was arrested in Singapore in October 2024.

Marketing director practised fighting with knives

The second Singaporean detained, Mohamad Latiff bin Rahim, was a director at a digital marketing company.

In 2010, Latiff, 41, began searching online for information on Islamic End-of-Times prophecies.

These prophecies describe the end of the universe and the appearance of the Mahdi, a prophesied figure who would lead an army bearing black banners to eradicate evil and injustice.

Latiff became convinced that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was the Mahdi.

He believed that Khamenei would issue a call for armed jihad against the IDF, and Latiff planned to answer this call by travelling to join Iran’s military or Iran-backed militant groups.

In early 2024, while based in Bangkok, Latiff trained in combat, practising fighting with kitchen knives upwards of four times a month.

Although Latiff claimed he had no specific plans to attack Singapore, he admitted he would be willing to carry out attacks if ordered by Khamenei.

Latiff was arrested upon his return to Singapore in October 2024.

Security guard believed SAF training would aid in war

In 2020, security guard Nurisham bin Yusoff also became interested in End-of-Times prophecies.

The 44-year-old encountered the teachings of radical preachers who promoted violence against non-Muslims, which influenced his thinking.

When the Israel-Hamas conflict began in 2023, Nurisham felt it was his religious duty to travel to Gaza and take up arms with Hamas.

He believed his military training in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) would be valuable in the conflict.

Additionally, Nurisham planned to practise firearms handling at a shooting range in Batam.

However, he was arrested in October 2024 before he could carry out his plans.

ISD warns against radicalisation linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

The ISD confirmed that all three individuals acted alone and did not recruit others in Singapore, nor did they inform their family members of their plans.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, the ISD has detained at least five Singaporeans under the ISA due to radicalisation linked to the conflict.

The department noted that extremist narratives surrounding the conflict have not subsided.

The ISD emphasised its zero-tolerance stance towards anyone in Singapore supporting or seeking to engage in armed violence, whether locally or abroad.

It urged the public to remain vigilant against extremist narratives.

Members of the public who suspect someone may have been radicalised are encouraged to contact the ISD hotline at 1800-2626-473.

Signs of radicalisation include posting extremist views on social media or expressing intentions to carry out violent acts.

