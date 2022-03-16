Heavy Mist Enshroud CBD Buildings On 15 Mar

In recent weeks, we’ve experienced thundery showers and cloudy skies. We’re no stranger to wet weather, but it’s not often we see the city blanketed by misty clouds as a result.

On Wednesday (16 Mar), many residents witnessed our skyline shrouded by a heavy mist. The stunning sight surprisingly resembles the view from the top of the mountain.

If you’ve missed this beautiful scene, we’ve got you covered with beautiful images shared by Singapore residents below.

Singaporeans marvel at heavy mist

Rather than the usual gloomy skies, Singaporeans were greeted with cooling mist due to the aftermath of a storm.

Those who’ve hiked up mountainous regions would recall seeing such a mesmerising phenomenon near the peak. Although skyscrapers in the Central Business District (CBD) rarely achieve the same effect, it’s a sight to behold when they do.

Even from afar, the upper portion of CBD’s buildings is completely obscured.

When the clouds drifted closer to the ground, some Singaporeans thought it looked like a little slice of heaven.

Low-hanging rainclouds at Marina Bay

Low-hanging rainclouds were also spotted at Marina Bay Sands as they engulfed the iconic 3 towers.

At one point, it looked like the entire Marina Square was being swallowed up by the puffy clouds.

Residents think it resembles winter

You can still appreciate the spectacular sight thanks to sky enthusiasts, even if the moment has passed.

A resident believed the sky was eerily similar to a haze you’d find during the arrival of winter.

Over at Reddit, some spectators claim it looked like a cloud filter was applied to the photos.

Appreciate little moments from Mother Nature

Most of us spend rainy days indoors but you can still find rare marvels when the downpour stops.

Maybe Mother Nature is telling us there is beauty in little moments despite gloomy days amid the ongoing pandemic.

Did you see these misty rain clouds yesterday? Share your photos in the comments below.

