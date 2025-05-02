US residents demand action over ‘rampant’ public masturbation, netizens say it’s a ploy to shut nude beach

Seattle homeowners sue city over alleged ‘rampant’ public masturbation at nude beach

A group of homeowners in the United States (US) is suing the city of Seattle, accusing local officials of permitting Denny Blaine Park to become a site for “rampant” public masturbation.

However, some netizens and residents have pushed back, calling the lawsuit a frivolous attempt to close down the park’s unofficial nude beach.

According to KOMO News, the group, ‘Denny Blaine Park for All’, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday (23 April), seeking to have the park shut down.

Homeowners frustrated by lack of action

The lawsuit claims that there have been multiple instances of public masturbation “in broad daylight”, and that city officials have done little to address the issue.

Videos shared with KOMO News show people engaging in explicit acts in the park during the day, while other visitors tried to look away.

Additional footage also captured lewd behaviour in the car park, and surveillance cameras indicated some parkgoers loitering near private homes, partially undressed.

“As a neighbour, I can tell you, it’s scary to leave your home and see someone masturbating in broad daylight, to see sexual acts happening in broad daylight,” said a woman living near the park.

“All we’re asking is the city to enforce the laws, and we’ve asked and asked, and we just feel that this is the last resort,” said another resident.

Both individuals expressed concern about potential retribution from local residents for pursuing the lawsuit.

In recent years, Denny Blaine Park has become widely known for its unofficial nude beach.

Netizens argue the lawsuit is a frivolous complaint

The lawsuit has sparked a divided response online.

Some netizens suggest that the suit is an attempt by a group of affluent homeowners to close the park, potentially paving the way for gentrification.

Others speculate that it could be a veiled effort to push out members of the LGBTQ community from the public space.

One user even shared their own experience of a false report being filed, which they believe could be linked to the controversy.

On the other hand, others admit that there are people who go to the beach and take unsolicited photos of the nudists.

In a statement to KOMO News, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office said it has prioritised making parks clean and safe, increasing park rangers and enforcement, including at Denny Blaine Park.

While nudity is legal, lewd and illegal behaviour is not, and actions taken include more ranger patrols, SPD enforcement, signage updates, and better park maintenance.

Also read: Woman films nude video at popular photo spot in M’sia, authorities launch investigation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from KOMO News.