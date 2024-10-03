Woman films nude video at popular photo spot in M’sia, authorities launch investigation

Woman films nude video at popular Maybank photo spot in Malaysia

A video featuring a woman posing nude in front of a Maybank signboard in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, has recently been circulating on WhatsApp.

The 10-second clip, which shows the woman lifting her clothes and striking a pose, was reportedly first uploaded to the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

This signboard has gained significant attention among Chinese tourists, who have popularised the location by posting photos on Xiaohongshu.

They were reportedly attracted by its vibrant yellow colour and its strategic placement at a bustling intersection.

Police investigating case

Kota Kinabalu police chief assistant commissioner Kasim Muda announced that an investigation has been initiated regarding the video.

Efforts are underway to identify the individual responsible for the indecent act.

“We will have to ask for help from the Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission to look into the background of the clip and the person who posted it,” he told Malay Mail.

The case is being classified as an obscene act.

If found guilty, the individual could face a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Netizens believe woman is a tourist

Netizens speculate that the woman in the video is a tourist, based on the Xiaohongshu watermark.

If the investigation determines that the culprit is a foreigner, they could face a ban on entering or leaving the country.

While the exact timing of the video remains unclear, it is confirmed to have been filmed at night.

Sin Chew Daily noted that vehicles were passing by while the woman recorded the nude video, adding to the severity of the situation.

