Main Culprit In Wife-Sharing Rape Case Gets 29 Years’ Jail & 24 Strokes Of Cane

Man, 49, Sentenced To Jail & Cane In Wife-Sharing Rape Case

The main culprit behind an unprecedented wife-sharing rape case has been sentenced to 29 years in jail and 26 strokes of the cane.

The 42-year-old Singaporean man, known only as J, was at the centre of the plot with five other men.

In this “abominable” case, J and the other men drugged and raped his wife over the course of eight years.

On top of that, he also plotted with two more men to rape their spouse or ex-spouse.

The High Court passed the sentence on Thursday (4 May). This comes about six months after four of the men involved in the case were convicted.

42-year-old sentenced to jail had most number of charges in wife-sharing rape case

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), J pleaded guilty to six charges, with 11 more considered in his sentencing.

This means that, out of all the men involved, he has the most number of charges levied against him.

During the course of the trial, two different groups of lawyers represented J. However, he eventually did away with them and ended up representing himself.

Calling the cases “a shocking betrayal of marital trust and egregious sexual perversion”, judges sentenced J to 29 years’ jail and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

The other four men, known only as K, L, M, and N, got jail times between 13 and 22 years.

Three of the four men were also sentenced to 20 strokes of the cane. The remaining person cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

Meanwhile, the sixth man involved in this case, known only as P, was sentenced to three years’ jail in January.

Threesome proposal rejected by wife before crimes took place

J and his wife married in 2008 and have four children together.

Prior to everything, J proposed a threesome to his wife. However, she did not want to do it.

Instead of respecting her wishes, he conspired to drug her so that other men could have intercourse with her.

J began meeting his co-conspirators in online forums such as Sammyboy. They later switched to Skype to further discuss their sexual fantasies of sharing their wives.

Sometime between 2010 and 2011, J slipped his wife a sedative instead of medicine when she said she was feeling unwell.

After she lost consciousness, he told accomplice O to come to his house to rape J’s wife.

J would later get other men to rape his wife in the same way. Additionally, he conspired to rape the wife and ex-wife of two of his accomplices as well.

It was on the video-conferencing and messaging platform that J’s wife found out about his crimes.

In January 2020, she woke up to a video playing on J’s phone while he was asleep.

It was then she realised that he had shared her intimate photos with K, another unnamed accomplice. Not only that, she also discovered that the men have been sleeping with each other’s spouses.

She woke J up by slapping him and forced him to take her to K’s house. They were apprehended soon after that.

Claims family is still ‘very much intact’

J pleaded guilty as part of the mitigation process. He said that he is taking responsibility for his actions and is willing to accept “due punishment”.

He expressed that his main consideration is the “safety” of his wife and children. Thus, he requested to go for legal assessment and diagnosis of “what’s really going on in [his] mind”.

He also asked to get treatment so that he can be safe to return to his family, as his “family nucleus is still very much intact”.

Currently, he is undergoing counselling and getting psychiatric help in jail.

While J claims that his wife has forgiven him, her victim impact statement the prosecution presented says otherwise.

In one section of her statement, she was quoted as saying that she kept thinking about how “cruel” he was to do what he did to her.

J added that the reason behind his actions was due to his wife allegedly having cheated on him twice before.

His mother also wrote a letter defending J, asking the court for leniency. She wrote that he is a filial son and a responsible and loving father.

As it stands, the case for O, the final man involved, is still pending.

