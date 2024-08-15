Rapist sentenced to extra seven months jail time in lieu of caning due to spine problem, sparks debate

Seven months of jail in lieu of caning for rapist

On Wednesday (14 Aug), a 48-year-old convicted rapist was handed seven months of extra jail time in lieu of caning.

Yap Pow Foo was charged with rape of a woman in 2017, for which he was sentenced to 17 years in jail and 16 strokes of the cane last year.

However, the caning was replaced with seven additional months in jail due to a spine problem found in June this year.

A medical memo dated 28 June states that Yap has degenerative disc disorder, which causes pain due to compression of nerves in his spine.

According to TODAY, the court documents state that Yap was “certified permanently unfit” for caning due to the disorder.

Charged with housebreaking & rape

Yap met his victim for the first time in 2017, when she and her friends were celebrating Chinese New Year at a karaoke lounge in Bugis.

Yap had joined the group towards the end of the night. At 12.45am, he drove some of the group back home, including the heavily intoxicated victim.

Later that day at 3am, he returned to the victim’s home and broke in using keys found underneath the door.

He then raped the unconscious victim, who woke up in the middle of the assault.

Yap left at around 3.45am, after which the victim contacted the police and was taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Later on, Yap reportedly offered the woman with monetary compensation of up to S$50,000 and even offered to marry her.

Yap was eventually convicted of one charge each of housebreaking and rape

Found unfit for caning

During Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecution argued for eight months in jail instead of caning, citing a need for “retribution and deterrence” following Yap’s crimes.

The defence asked for no additional time in jail at all.

Echoing the need for retribution and deterrence, Justice Tan Siong Thye handed Yap an additional seven months of jail time in lieu of being caned.

Netizens debate change in punishment

Many questioned how Yap was physically able to rape the victim even though he had a spinal issue.

Comments expressed anger that Yap was physically well enough to commit the crime, yet could not handle the corresponding punishment.

Some netizens thought seven months’ jail time was lighter than caning and argued that the replacement jail time should be longer.

Lastly, some said that Yap had already been sentenced to 17 years in prison and seven additional months would not make a significant difference.

Featured image adapted from British Schools Museum.