Rat Chases Cat At Hougang HDB Void Deck Like A Real-Life Tom & Jerry Show

Rat Chases Cat At Hougang HDB Void Deck In Nature Role Reversal

We often know of cats as predators, with rats and mice being their prey.

However, in this TikTok video posted by @floracindy1, the tables have seemingly turned. Instead of the cat chasing the rat, the rat is actually chasing after the cat.

Netizens found the video to be extremely comical, with the OP even describing the clip as “our very own version of Tom & Jerry”.

The scene was straight out of Tom and Jerry

At the beginning of the video, the cat can be seen quietly observing the rat at the void deck of an HDB in Hougang. Meanwhile, the rat inches closer towards the cat.

Without warning, the rat sprints towards the cat, causing the latter to pounce away immediately.

In a comical turn of events, the rat chases the cat around a pillar at the void deck. The cat slows down as it turns its head, perhaps thinking it has managed to shake off the rat.

But to its surprise, the rat remains hot on its tail. The cat leaps away as the rat chases after the feline at lightning speed.

The rat continues to chase after the cat until both animals are out of sight.

Netizens deeply amused by interaction between the cat and rat

Many TikTok users were tickled by the hilarious scene. One user likened the cat and rat to Tom and Jerry, only in another universe where Jerry chases Tom instead.

Another netizen expressed their shock as they could not believe what they had just watched.

However, a TikTok user also highlighted that the cat was not frightened by the rat. Rather, it was enjoying the chase, as seen from the way its tail was standing straight up.

Tom & Jerry IRL

The incident definitely reminds us of Tom and Jerry in real life with a twist.

Not sure about you, but it was truly amusing watching a cat getting chased by a rat, in what appears to be Mother Nature’s version of a role reversal.

Have u ever seen such a scene play out in real life? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from @floracindy1 on TikTok