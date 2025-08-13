Customer finds decaying rat carcass on supermarket trolley in M’sia; droppings scattered across floor

Customer raises alarm over rat-infested supermarket in Malaysia

A customer recently took to social media to raise concerns about an unhygienic supermarket in Malaysia, which appeared to have a rat infestation.

In his post on Threads last Sunday (10 Aug), user @syafiqsyahan addressed the owners of a supermarket in Semenyih, Selangor, writing:

Please overhaul your supermarket. The trolleys are grimy, and there was even a dried rat carcass on one of them that nobody seemed to notice. The floor was littered with rat droppings, as if it had never been cleaned.

Accompanying his post was a close-up photo of a shrivelled-up rat corpse on a trolley.

“This is where food is placed. It’s dangerous,” he added.

The original poster (OP) later revealed that the photos were taken at an Econsave outlet in the area.

Netizens claim other outlets are similarly unclean

The post quickly gained traction among netizens, with many expressing their disgust at the supermarket’s unhygienic conditions.

While some alleged that other outlets of the same supermarket chain suffer from similar cleanliness issues, others mentioned that they actively avoid certain branches, opting instead for cleaner locations.

Additionally, some netizens pointed out that uncleanliness is a problem at other supermarket chains in the area.

Several users also encouraged the original poster to report the issue to the Malaysian Ministry of Health for further action.

Supermarket outlet undergoes thorough cleaning

The following day, the OP shared an update, expressing gratitude to Econsave for their swift response.

He attached a screenshot of the message he received from a staff member of the supermarket chain, which stated that the issue had been referred to the involved branch and a thorough cleaning of the area had been carried out immediately.

The staff member also apologised for the incident, thanking the OP for the valuable feedback, which they said would help improve their cleanliness standards and overall service quality.

“We will ensure that this kind of thing does not happen again in the future,” the message concluded.

Featured image adapted from @syafiqsyahan on Threads.