M’sia crow-shooting operation ends up causing raven to fall into shop’s soup pot

Crow-shooting operation in Malaysia results in raven falling into pot of soup

Last Saturday (18 May), what was intended to be a crow-shooting operation ended up quite literally in hot water.

After a law enforcement officer shot a raven nearby a restaurant, the bird fell straight into a steaming pot of soup.

As a result, the shop owners were forced to discard the entire soup.

They reportedly suffered a loss of nearly S$575 (RM2,000) in earnings that day.

Feathers and blood from raven stuck to soup pot

In a video posted by TwinCafe Sup 88, a restaurant in Simpang Ampat in Seberang Perai, Penang, the owners claimed that the officer shot the raven without any prior warning.

Feathers and blood from the raven were shown stuck to the lid of the soup pot.

They also said that the feathers and blood went into the gravy, making it impossible for them to serve the soup to customers.

Thus, they decided to discard the soup at a landfill.

“Whatever, even if we have no sustenance, we will still be grateful,” one of the owners expressed.

After the incident, an employee at the restaurant also washed the pot thoroughly.

City council met with restaurant owner after incident

On the day of the incident, Seberang Perai City Council responded with a statement on its Facebook page.

It acknowledged that it was aware of the incident, which occurred during the Operation Crow Sharpshooter (OPS CroSS).

The council further shared that it met and communicated with the restaurant owner directly.

Follow-up actions were reportedly discussed during the meeting.

Additionally, the council highlighted that it always does its best to ensure its events are carried out smoothly and safely.

Follow-up action plans would also be provided for unexpected incidents like this.

