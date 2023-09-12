S’pore Actress Rebecca Lim Reveals She’s Pregnant, Found Out After Her Father’s Funeral

Rebecca Lim & Husband Share News Of Her Pregnancy

Singaporean actress and television personality Rebecca Lim has announced her pregnancy with her husband, Matthew Webster.

This comes less than a year after the couple tied the knot back in November 2022. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actress shared the joy with her fans.

Currently 4.5 months into the pregnancy, Rebecca learnt that she was expecting shortly after the her father’s passing.

Excited & nervous for new chapter in life

On Tuesday (12 Sep), 36-year-old Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim shared the news of her pregnancy via Instagram.

In her post, she wrote that she and her husband, Matthew Webster, are “excited, nervous, and experiencing a roller coaster of emotions for this new chapter” in life.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2022, in a ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, which saw friends and family in attendance.

“Thank you for allowing us to share our joy with you,” Rebecca expressed. “We can’t wait to meet our little precious one.”

Rebecca Lim found out about pregnancy shortly after father’s passing

According to CNA Lifestyle, Rebecca is currently 4.5 months into her pregnancy. In fact, she found out about it shortly after her father’s funeral.

Her father passed away on 22 May 2023, six months after her wedding. He was 68.

She was isolating at her mother’s place as the both of them had contracted Covid-19 following the funeral. It was during that time that Rebecca took her sister’s advice to take a pregnancy test as the latter had a feeling the actress was expecting.

Turns out, she was indeed pregnant, and her sister was the first person she told before she broke the news to her husband.

“I couldn’t believe it, because as much as I wanted to start a family, I didn’t think it would happen at that point in time, when I was still processing my grief,” she told CNA about the timing of the pregnancy.

However, she feels assured in the pregnancy as she believes that her father is watching over her.

“That is a comfort, in a sense – he can’t be here, but he is here.”

Featured image adapted from @limrebecca on Instagram.