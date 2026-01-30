S’porean man released early from jail due to error, returns voluntarily to serve remaining sentence

State Courts reviewing case of S’porean man who was released early from jail

After being convicted of two charges in October last year, a Singaporean man was released early from jail due to an administrative error, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Mr Muhammad Fathurrahman Mohd Adzlan, 32, reportedly voluntarily returned to serve his remaining sentence.

Man makes nuisance call to 995 hotline

According to court documents, Mr Muhammad had made a nuisance call to the 995 emergency hotline last year, saying:

If committing suicide is an offence … Singaporeans behave like ISIS how? … Police can’t do anything … You will be receiving more calls later on and some will be fire related.

Police officers searched for him, and found him at Pasir Ris Polyclinic on 14 July.

Man punched police officers while being arrested

As his particulars were being checked, Mr Muhammad began behaving aggressively.

He refused to sit or calm down, and yelled that the police were “always disturbing” him.

He also called an officer a “coward”, “ISIS” and “terrorist”.

While being arrested, he struggled and punched an officer in the mouth and another on his right temple.

He was subsequently charged with voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant and another offence under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Man released from jail early after sentence reflected wrongly

When Mr Muhammad was being sentenced in court on 27 Oct 2025, he was given 32 weeks’ jail.

However, an error was made in the preparation of the Warrant of Commitment — a court order to incarcerate a person.

This error meant that his sentences, which were supposed to run consecutively, were reflected as running concurrently.

His sentence was thus reflected as 20 weeks, and he was released on the same day as his sentencing due to the period he had previously spent in jail.

Man voluntarily returns to jail

The error was identified “promptly”, a spokesperson for the Singapore judiciary told CNA.

Mr Muhammad was contacted and he “voluntarily returned to court” on 31 Oct 2025 to serve his remaining sentence.

He has since completed serving his sentence, with the total amount of time he spent in jail complying with the term ordered by the judge, the spokesperson noted, adding:

This incident did not result in him serving any additional time in prison, nor did it result in the time spent by him in prison falling short of what had been ordered.

Review ordered by courts

The State Courts are taking the matter “seriously”, the judiciary said.

A thorough review has been ordered, with “process improvements” implemented to prevent similar administrative errors.

