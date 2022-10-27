Contractor Allegedly Abandons S$46K Renovation Project Halfway, Family Moves Into Unfinished Pasir Ris Flat

Family Lives In Half-Finished Pasir Ris Flat After Contractor Allegedly Stops Renovation Project

Renovation projects can be a pretty expensive undertaking for homeowners. Having plans go awry halfway through will result in a pretty hefty financial loss.

Unfortunately, that was what happened to a family who forked out more than S$46,000 to renovate their Pasir Ris flat. When the project fell through, they had no choice but to move into a half-finished apartment.

However, the contractor has stepped forward with his account as well, claiming he never promised to finish the renovation works.

Contractor asked for advance payments on Pasir Ris flat

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Jane shared that back in February, she purchased a four-room flat with her husband at Block 762 Pasir Ris Street 71.

Her niece then introduced her to a contractor who would be able to renovate the apartment. When contacted, he allegedly said that the renovation works would cost around S$45,000.

The contractor promised to begin construction in early September and have the house ready before October.

In light of rising prices, he also said he would have to purchase building materials beforehand. As such, Jane made an advance payment of S$20,000 on 1 Mar.

The project started on 5 Sep, after which the contractor reportedly requested for balance payment multiple times. Jane eventually paid him a total of S$46,360.

Abandoned renovation project halfway

To Jane’s dismay, the contractor did not proceed with the renovation project as planned.

Shin Min Daily News reported that her family of six had to move into the unit on 30 Sep, while it was not yet fully furnished. The state of the apartment was apparently dire with no paint or new furniture.

They had to make do with an air bed and used newspapers to cover the windows.

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News paid her a visit and noticed that the kitchen had no stove or sink. Both the living room and bedroom also seemed sparse.

On the bright side, works on the kitchen, laundry and altar room of the house were complete. The contractor had similarly finished renovating the toilets.

Contractor refused to refund money

According to Shin Min Daily News, Jane attempted to contact the contractor several times. However, he has not been responding to any calls — nor has he refunded the family, despite promising to do so.

“He said before that there was a shortage of manpower, and later said that he would have to wait for the approval of the authorities to continue,” Jane said. “So far, there has been no progress.”

To make matters worse, she was unable to find anyone willing to finish the renovation.

Her husband, Alan, also lamented the situation, pointing out the various issues with the unit in its current state.

Some electrical appliances allegedly malfunctioned when the family used them simultaneously, and there were numerous safety hazards.

Resolution may be through legal means

Shin Min Daily News has reached out to the contractor, who explained that he never promised to complete the project by October.

He additionally pointed out that his clients intentionally interfered with the ongoing project, refusing to listen to their recommendations when it came to the apartment.

“After [Alan] scolded the workers, they were reluctant to start the work,” he stated. He went on to emphasise that he did not make any promises to accede to their requests. Instead, he simply attempted to do his best to accommodate them.

“At present, I am waiting for the approval of the authorities, and I will complete [the project] afterwards,” the contractor said. He also affirmed that he would provide Jane and Alan with a refund.

The contractor further lamented the situation, describing his regret over taking the project. If he’s unable to reach a consensus with the couple, he would have to resort to legal means to resolve the matter.

He also claimed that it was an unusual case, in more than 15 years of his experience in the industry.

