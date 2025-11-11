S’porean founder of social enterprise Dignity Kitchen appeals for partner to save Hong Kong branch

Singaporean founder of Dignity Kitchen renews call for partner to save Hong Kong restaurant

Singaporean social entrepreneur Koh Seng Choon, founder of the hawker-style social enterprise Dignity Kitchen, has renewed his call for a partner in Hong Kong to help save its struggling branch in Mong Kok.

The restaurant, which employs and trains persons with disabilities, has been facing mounting challenges.

As a final attempt to raise funds, he is considering diluting his stake in the Singapore-based business, South China Morning Post reported.

In particular, he is seeking a kind-hearted and experienced partner who is willing to commit HKD 2 million (S$336,000) in the first year to run the restaurant.

Founder underwent heart surgery in March

In a video he posted on LinkedIn in October, Mr Koh shared that “the last six years have been very tough” on the enterprise.

Since opening in 2019, the Mong Kok branch has trained and placed over 200 differently abled individuals in jobs across the city.

However, when it launched, there was social unrest in the country, followed by four years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, in March this year, Mr Koh underwent heart surgery, which now makes him unable to travel to Hong Kong as often as he’d like.

“The reason for this posting is to find a partner — someone we can work with to carry on the legacy of Project Dignity,” he said, adding:

It can be an individual, corporate, charity, foundation, home office, someone who wants to train and place and help the differently abled in Hong Kong.

Founder originally appealed for a partner in June

Mr Koh originally made an appeal for a Hong Kong-based partner on social media in June.

Since then, he has received over 40 enquiries, but none of them were suited for the role, SCMP reported.

Mr Koh said some were more focused on expanding their own catering businesses rather than running a training and placement centre.

Others, he shared, lacked sufficient funds due to budget cuts, especially in non-governmental organisations.

The founder also revealed that he had considered shutting down the restaurant at one point, but changed his mind after flying to Hong Kong and seeing his employees working diligently.

Dignity Kitchen also has a branch in Singapore, operating in Boon Keng.

