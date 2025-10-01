25-year-old S’porean runs a business while battling rare medical condition, proves strength isn’t just physical

MS Features: The young woman with spinal muscular atrophy who created Re.Love to inspire others

At just 25, Jolene Poh has already lived through what many would consider impossible odds.

Born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that weakens muscles and affects mobility, she could have let these limitations define her.

Instead, Jolene has turned her circumstances into fuel for growth and inspiration.

Today, she not only works a full-time job as a project manager but also runs Re.Love, a motivational T-shirt brand that spreads happiness and inclusion.

Her journey is proof that strength is not just about physical ability.

It is about courage, purpose, and the people who lift you up along the way.

Learning to be brave despite challenges

Reflecting on her younger self, Jolene shared a message that now guides her every day.

“Be brave. Turn your ideas into reality, even if they seem small or silly. You’ll never know what they can become unless you try,” she said.

However, bravery did not come easily.

Growing up with SMA, Jolene often battled self-doubt, low confidence, and judgment from others at school and at work.

Instead of letting these struggles and SMA consume her, she channelled them into strength.

“I didn’t know what resilience was until it became my only option,” she said.

“Now, I see challenges as opportunities to grow and transform my circumstances.”

Young woman with SMA finds purpose in Re.Love

Jolene’s turning point came when she decided to act on a dream she had shared with a late friend: starting a T-shirt line.

After his passing, Jolene revived the idea in 2024, shaping it into Re.Love, a brand with the mission of spreading positivity, motivation, and self-acceptance.

“Re.Love means loving yourself, spreading positivity, and having the courage to start again after setbacks,” Jolene explained.

Since launching, she has received heartfelt feedback from friends who said wearing her shirts helped them through tough days.

Her favourite design carries the reminder: “Anything worth having takes time.”

Though starting a business was intimidating without prior experience or capital, Jolene leaned on her friends and community.

Their encouragement and advice have given her the motivation to keep going.

“I didn’t expect much. I just put it out there. I’m glad it has impacted people positively,” she shared.

A support system that makes all the difference

Behind Jolene’s journey is a network of unwavering support.

Central to it is her caregiver from Myanmar, 35-year-old Wawa, who has been by her side for 14 years.

“Wherever I go, she’s there,” Jolene said, adding that on tough days, she finds joy in inside jokes with Wawa, who never fails to lift her spirits.

“She encouraged me to be financially independent and gave me the courage to do more with my life.”

One unforgettable memory was a holiday trip to Myanmar back in 2023, which Jolene initially thought was impossible.

From airline logistics to a missing seat cushion and a damaged wheelchair, there were endless hurdles.

However, with Wawa’s help and the kindness of strangers, she made it through.

The experience has left Jolene more appreciative of life and the community around her.

SMA does not stop her from living meaningfully everyday

For Jolene, purpose means contributing to society in meaningful ways, no matter how small.

Whether through her day job, or her clothing line Re.Love, she strives to live with intention.

“Don’t feel like you are lesser just because of your condition,”she urged others living with rare diseases like SMA.

“You are equal, or even as great as anyone out there.”

She also hopes more people understand that individuals with SMA or similar conditions are capable, resilient, and determined.

“We are more than just our conditions,” she stressed.

Looking forward, Jolene dreams of growing Re.Love into a larger platform that not only spreads positivity but also raises awareness about mental health.

Beyond work: A fun and quirky side

When she is not working or managing her brand, Jolene enjoys astrology, numerology, and Chinese metaphysics — hobbies she admits people usually associate with older folks.

She also confesses that unlike many Singaporeans, she is not a fan of local favourites like chicken rice or laksa, preferring Myanmar and Thai cuisine instead.

That said, perhaps these quirks, alongside her grit, are what make Jolene uniquely her.

Jolene’s story is not about erasing struggle — it is about transforming it into something purposeful.

Her journey shows that strength is built not in spite of limitations, but because of them.

Through courage, community, and an unwavering sense of purpose, Jolene is proving that even the smallest acts of bravery can ripple outwards to inspire many others.

Her message is clear: no matter your circumstances, you are more than enough.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Neo Jia Yu.