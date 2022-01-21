5-Pax Dine-In Restrictions To Last Through CNY 2022

In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and surge in Omicron infections, the current suite of restrictions in Singapore will remain through the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Speaking during a multi-ministry task force (MTF) press conference on Friday (21 Jan), co-chair Gan Kim Yong said that they will neither ease nor tighten restrictions during CNY.

To protect our seniors, residents are also urged to take an ART before visiting their elderly family members.

During an MTF meeting on Friday (21 Jan), Minister Gan Kim Yong said that there will be no changes to the current suite of safety measures.

This means that the limit on dine-in group sizes will remain at 5 persons.

Similarly, households can only receive 5 unique visitors each day, per the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) press release.

Those who are visiting their elderly family members are also urged to take an ART beforehand.

Minister Lawrence Wong advised those who are not feeling well to stay home instead of heading out for visitations.

No large-scale events

Meanwhile, the ban on large-scale events will also stay in place to prevent super spreads, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

These include religious processions, dinner banquets, and company-organised meals.

Minister Gan also sought Singaporeans’ understanding and urged everyone to cooperate with the prevailing measures so our healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed.

Omicron infections account for the majority of cases

Over recent days, Omicron cases have accounted for a higher proportion of our daily case counts.

As of Thursday (20 Jan), nearly 70% of the cases reported were of the Omicron variant.

However, Minister Gan said the proportion could possibly be much higher and hinted at it being 90% or more.

Hope Singaporeans will be cooperative

While CNY is a period for celebration and reunion for many, we hope everyone will adhere to the Covid-19 measures to protect our healthcare system and prevent a surge in cases.

Hopefully, the Omicron wave will go as quickly as it came so we can look forward to the easing of some measures soon.

