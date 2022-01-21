Religious Organisations Appeal For Concessions For Unvaccinated Worshippers

To protect unvaccinated individuals, the authorities have implemented vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) since last year.

Come 1 Feb, however, the scope of VDS is set to expand — events of all sizes will have to implement such measures.

Ahead of the imminent deadline, some religious organisations have reportedly made appeals to allow unvaccinated worshippers to attend religious services.

In response to such queries, MCCY said they’re currently in discussions with religious organisations.

Separate services for unvaccinated worshippers

On Thursday (20 Jan), The Straits Times (ST) reported that at least 2 religious organisations have appealed to the authorities to allow unvaccinated worshippers to attend religious services.

One of these organisations is the Church of St Bernadette in River Valley.

In a Facebook post on 16 Jan, the church shared that they’re in talks with the authorities to conduct separate masses for unvaccinated congregants.

They reportedly made the request on the grounds that all worshippers have the right to worship regardless of their vaccination statuses.

Reverend Dr Ngoei Foong Nghian of the National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) apparently told ST that they’ve also made a similar appeal.

While encouraging church-goers to get inoculated, Rev Ngoei shared that some worshippers have genuine reasons for being unvaccinated.

MCCY currently in talks with religious organisations

In contrast, the Singapore Buddist Federation (SBF) will not be appealing against the VDS that take effect on 1 Feb.

Venerable Seck, president of the SBF, told ST that it’s important to restrict temple entries to vaccinated individuals as many devotees are elderly folk.

Separately, Malminderjit Singh, Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board, said unvaccinated individuals are already not allowed at some of its gurdwaras.

Some gurdwaras have also requested for in-person worship services to be open only to vaccinated individuals.

Congregants have reportedly “respected this request”, shared Mr Singh.

In response to ST’s queries, an MCCY spokesperson said the ministry is currently in discussion with religious organisations.

Events of all group sizes to implement VDS from 1 Feb

Come 1 Feb, all events, regardless of size, are required to implement VDS.

The current suite of measures only requires events with more than 50 attendees to implement VDS.

Starting February, VDS will also be implemented at/for the following events:

Institutes of higher learning (except full-time students and those under full-time pre-employment training on campus)

Leisure guests at hotels, serviced apartments, and hostels

Public indoor sports facilities

Media conferences

Work-related events

Funerary memorial events

Protecting rights & public health is no easy task

Having to protect the rights of residents while maintaining public health is certainly no easy task for our decision-makers.

Do you think the authorities should allow concessions for religious services? Share your thoughts in the comments.

