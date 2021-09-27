13 Retired Military Dogs Up For Adoption, 4 Are HDB-Approved

No matter how successful we were during our heydays, there comes a day when we have to retire from our careers. The same goes for our furry friends at the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

On Monday (27 Sep), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) shared that 13 SAF military dogs have retired, and they’re in need of new furever homes.

They will be up for adoption from now till 22 Oct at SAF’s adoption drive.

Retired military dogs aged between 8 & 11

Military dogs are fiercely loyal, lovable, and obedient. So if you’re looking for a trusty companion, take a look at these beautiful dogs at this year’s SAF’s adoption drive.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the dogs up for adoption.

Roy is an 11-year-old Malinois who might appear shy at first. But once he opens up to you, you’ll be sure to see his lovable, puppy-like character.

9-year-old Rockey is another Malinois up for adoption. He, too, needs time to warm up, but he’s quite an attention seeker once he does. So his potential pawrents need to have as much energy as this hyperactive doggo.

Zeus is a 10-year-old German Shepherd known for his jolly nature and heart-melting puppy-dog eyes. He loves pats and cuddles and will not be shy to nudge you for more attention.

4 HDB-approved doggos

If you live in an HDB flat and are looking to get one of these retired canines as your fur pal, you’re in luck.

This year, 4 dogs up for adoption can be housed in HDB households under SOSD’s Project ADORE.

8-year-old Labrador Retriever Banjo is one such dog. He is lovable, charming, and always down for a fun game of fetch or a run in the park. But he’ll also love to be your companion on a slow walk to unwind.

Digger, the 10-year-old Labrador Retriever, has a friendly and warm nature. Plus, he loves his food, so you’ll have a friend to share mealtimes with.

Salsa, the 9-year-old female Labrador Retriever, is another dog perfect for a loving family. She is a gentle soul who will be very contented with life if you shower her with treats and lots of belly rubs.

These doggos and more will be up for adoption until 22 Oct.

They have gone through basic obedience training and undergo regular health checks, annual vaccinations, and a routine heartworm and parasite prevention programme.

So you can rest assured they’re in the pink of health.

Shower these doggos with love & affection

These retired dogs have served our nation well in their prime, but they have much more to offer to their new owners.

If you have room in your home and heart for one of these lovable dogs, they would surely be a paw-some addition to your family.

Those interested in adopting these retired military dogs can find out more here.

