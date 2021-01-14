CNY Reunion Dinner Dispute Sees Parents Involved In 1.5-Year Court Case

It’s never a nice feeling to be caught between parents, especially as a young child.

One divorced couple in Singapore, however, has reportedly been battling in court for over a year to decide who their 13-year-old son would spend Chinese New Year (CNY) reunion dinner with.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

As the gridlocked court battle concluded, the judge urged the parents to be reasonable and encouraged them to compromise so as not to spoil their son’s CNY experience.

Divorced couple shared joint custody for son

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the couple divorced in 2012 after a marriage that lasted 25 years.

During their marriage, the former couple had 4 children together. The eldest of which had tragically passed away while the other 2 daughters are no longer minors.

The divorced couple then shared custody over their 13-year-old son. The teen would spend weekends and school holidays with his father and the other days with his mother.

This arrangement went on smoothly for several years.

Went to court over who son should spend reunion dinner with

However, about 2 years ago, the divorced couple’s relationship soured and the mother made attempted to amend the terms of their joint custody.

This included an arrangement where their son would take turns each year to spend CNY Eve with each parent.

According to the mother, the pair have not managed to make proper arrangements over who their son would spend time with over the CNY festive season.

Source

Though the mother hopes to share the time with their son with her ex-husband, the father reportedly insisted on bringing the son to his family for reunion dinner and will have him over until the second day of the Lunar New Year.

He reasoned that his son should be spending time with relatives during his formative years, further arguing that that wouldn’t be the case at his ex-wife’s reunion dinner where there are no other relatives present.

Parents reject court’s ruling

After some deliberation, the family court ruled that the son will spend time with both parents on CNY Eve.

Specifically, the judge decided that the son would spend time with his mother until 8.30pm before he gets ‘passed’ to his father.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, both parties rejected this decision and appealed to the High Court.

The father argued that after the first reunion dinner, his son would be too full for another dinner.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Upon review of the case, the High Court promptly rejected the appeal, citing that there was nothing wrong with attending 2 reunion dinners.

Judge advised parents to cooperate

We hope the parents would eventually settle their differences amicably and not let the dispute affect their son’s CNY experience.

After all, the festive period is supposed to be a joyous time. Dragging their son through such a prolonged dispute would only cast a gloomy shadow over the annual occasion.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.