Teen & man allegedly attacked with weapons at Sim Lim Square, 4 men charged with rioting

4 men charged with rioting with deadly weapons after Sim Lim Square brawl

Four men have been charged with rioting while armed with deadly weapons after a brawl at Sim Lim Square.

A 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were stabbed during the alleged attack, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Tuesday (9 Sept).

2 victims suffered stab wounds to arm & back

At around 4.15am on Sunday (7 Sept), SPF was alerted to a fight along Rochor Canal Road, where four men purportedly attacked the two male victims after a dispute.

Some of the men allegedly used weapons, SPF said.

The teenager suffered stab wounds to his arm, while the man was stabbed in his back. Both were taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were known to the assailants,” SPF noted.

4 men arrested, charged with rioting

Officers from the Central Police Division (CPD) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made use of CCTV and police cameras in their follow-up investigations, SPF said.

They were able to establish the identities of the four men, who are aged between 31 and 32.

The suspects were arrested on Monday (8 Sept) and charged on Wednesday (10 Sept) with rioting while armed with deadly weapons under Section 148 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years and caning.

2 of the accused are twin brothers, 2 under remission orders

The four men were subsequently identified by The Straits Times (ST) as:

Muhammad Nuraqib Minhat, 32 Muhammad Farzdhirman Yusman, 32 Muhammad Fiqkri Jaffri, 31 Muhammad Farhan Jaffri, 31

Fiqkri Jaffri and Farhan Jaffri are twin brothers.

Nuraqib Minhat and Fiqkri Jaffri had both previously been in prison and were released under remission orders — meaning they were not supposed to reoffend during their remission periods.

Thus, their sentences could be enhanced if they are convicted of rioting.

Alleged attack took place outside bar in Sim Lim Square

According to charge sheets seen by Shin Min Daily News, the four accused had allegedly attacked the two victims outside a bar on the second floor of Sim Lim Square.

A fifth alleged attacker was not identified.

The four are being detained at the SPF’s Central Division Headquarters for a week to assist with the investigation.

Their cases will be heard again next Wednesday (17 Sept).

