Ritual Gym closes outlets in S’pore after a decade of operations, members recount fond memories

Ritual Gym has ceased operations in Singapore after a key investor pulled out of the business.

In an email to members, the boutique gym said this was despite their “best efforts to continue operating”.

Many members have taken to the gym’s Instagram page to share their fond memories of working out at the gym.

Some members who had paid their fees or had unused classes also wondered if they were eligible for a refund.

Ritual Gym ceases operations after 11 years

Ritual Gym members were notified of the decision via email on Thursday (29 Feb).

In the email seen by MS News, Ritual Gym informed members that they have decided to cease operations in Singapore despite their “best efforts to continue operating”.

Ritual Gym has four branches in Singapore:

Katong

Holland Village

Orchard

Tiong Bahru

Cheat Day Pte Ltd, which owns Ritual Gym, has been placed into provisional liquidation.

According to the email, appointed liquidators from KordaMentha will write to members regarding the liquidation process.

Members were also advised to reach out to the liquidation company for any queries they may have.

The company took the opportunity to thank members for their unwavering support and said they are “exploring ways” to bring back the experience.

Speaking to The Business Times, Ritual Gym co-founder Brad Robinson said the closure came after a “critical investor” pulled out of a deal that would have kept the business afloat.

“We’ve been fighting for our lives every day”, said Mr Robinson.

Members recount fond memories, others wonder about refund

Ritual Gym’s latest Instagram post has been flooded with comments from members who shared fond memories they had at the gym.

One member even suggested hosting a farewell event to thank the facilitators and staff.

On Reddit, however, several users claimed they had either just paid for their membership or still had unused class sessions.

MS News has reached out to KordaMentha to enquire if there will be potential refunds for such members.

According to Channel NewsAsia, Ritual Gym opened its first outlet in Boat Quay over a decade ago in 2013.

Co-founded by ex-MMA fighter Brad Robinson and fitness coach Ian Tan, the boutique gym was known for its 20-minute HIIT workouts.

The gym also has outlets outside Singapore, in Brazil and Spain.

