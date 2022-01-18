River Hongbao 2022 To Be Held From 30 Jan To 6 Feb

Though we’re only 2 weeks into 2022, the Chinese New Year hype is already palpable, with festive decorations already adorning many public places.

As with every CNY, the River Hongbao (RHB) festivities will be making a comeback over the coming weeks as we usher in the Year of the Tiger.

Held at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB), RHB 2022 will feature an 18-metre Cai Shen (财神) statue as well as performances that will surely get visitors in the CNY mood.

While admission to the event is free, visitors will have to pre-register a timeslot to chope a spot.

River Hongbao 2022 will feature Cai Shen statue amid Supertrees

For the 2nd consecutive year, RHB 2022 will be happening at GBTB. In light of the pandemic, there will also be online activities that individuals can participate in virtually.

The key attraction at the festive event will undoubtedly be the 18-metre Cai Shen statue at the Supertree Grove.

Apart from receiving blessings for a huat 2022, visitors will also be able to pose with the towering figure while surrounded by Supertrees.

Nightly performances at River Hongbao 2021

To get visitors in the CNY mood, there will also be performances on a nightly basis ranging from Xin Yao to Getai shows.

Some notable faces to look out for include Zoe Tay, Mark Lee, Paige Chua, Felicia Chin, and Marcus Chin.

Virtual participants can also catch some sage advice from Fengshui grandmaster Tan Khoon Yong via Facebook Live.

There will even be tutorials on how to create tang yuans with adorable zodiac designs so you can boast about your DIY skills over reunion dinner.

The performance schedule is available here for your reference. You can also catch them online on River Hongbao’s Facebook page.

Illuminated lanterns to chase away the darkness of the pandemic

Illuminating the space are 30 lanterns of various designs, including the Roaring Tigers and Dragon floating lantern set which, just going by its name alone, is epic enough to star in a fantasy wuxia film.

The ‘Rising after Challenges’ (步步高升) lantern display, meanwhile, features an interactive element, allowing visitors to ‘play’ the music by tapping on the floor piano.

A reflection of our desires during the pandemic, the ‘Wishes Coming True’ display depicts a young lady staring longingly into the distance, imagining herself at various overseas travel destinations.

Here’s a map showing the displays and their respective locations.

Registration commences on 19 Jan

Happening from 30 Jan-6 Feb, up to 4,400 individuals will reportedly be allowed at the event site — more than twice the number last year.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-register for a time slot before heading down.

Registration commences at 11am on Friday (19 Jan) with slots gradually made available daily till Saturday (22 Jan).

Due to the pandemic, only individuals in the following groups will be allowed at the event site:

Fully vaccinated individuals

Individuals medically ineligible for vaccination

Recovered individuals

Children aged 12 and below (subject to event capacity)

Those registering on behalf of young children should indicate accordingly when selecting their tickets.

Visit the River HongBao website here for more information on the full list of details.

Jio your loved ones & friends to soak in the festivities

While festive celebrations have been relatively muted over the past few years, we’re glad iconic events like RHB are allowed to carry on, albeit with safety measures in place.

With ticket registrations opening tomorrow (19 Jan), be sure to jio your loved ones and friends by tagging them in the comments section.

Apart from having a huat Year of the Tiger, let’s also hope that 2022 will signal the end of the Covid-19 pandemic so all of us can return to our lives as per ‘normal’.

