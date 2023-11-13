Ang Mo Kio Man Who Catches Rats With Roast Duck Reportedly Finds Pregnant Rodent & Babies

Man Catches Rats With Roast Duck Again, 1 Has Babies

The Ang Mo Kio resident who uses roast duck as bait to catch rats is back at it again — this time, not only was he successful, but a rodent he caught seems to have given birth to babies while in the trap.

Although he thinks the sight is “disgusting”, the man admitted that he could not bear to trap the young rodents.

On top of that, the town council has also stepped up measures against littering to prevent rat infestation.

The resident also shared that the town council will be sending someone to deal with the rats he caught.

Man captures rats roast duck traps again, 1 apparently gives birth to over 10 babies

According to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Liu (transliterated from Mandarin) recently decided to set up his unique trap once again after he and a colleague noticed the sounds of rats scurrying on the roof of the market and hawker centre at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Mr Liu then set up two cages with roast duck as bait on Saturday (4 Nov).

On the morning of Tuesday (7 Nov), he returned to find rats in both cages. One cage even managed to capture two rats.

He left the traps only to return to a shocking sight later that afternoon — one of the rats had apparently given birth to 10 babies while in the cage.

“Turns out, I caught a pregnant rat that suddenly gave birth to so many hairless babies. Although I think they’re disgusting, for a moment, I couldn’t bear to catch them.”

Mr Liu then added that the town council will be sending someone to deal with the rodents.

Town council stepped up measures to deal with infestation

Shin Min also reported that the Ang Mo Kio Town Council recently installed more surveillance cameras in the area.

This is to deter littering and improper waste disposal, to prevent further rat infestations.

Responding to the Chinese daily’s queries, the town council added that they carry out routine extermination exercises to manage the situation.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.