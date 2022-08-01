S’pore RPG On Roblox Lets You Buy BBT & Dance With Uncle Raymond, Has ERP Too

Man Creates Singapore Game On Roblox So You Can Explore The Lion City Virtually

National Day is just nine days away and you might have already started seeing red-and-white flags everywhere.

This display of patriotism applies to a virtual version of the Lion City too.

TikTok user @w_nston, aka Winston Ng, recreated parts of Singapore on the online game-building platform Roblox with iconic details like the ERP, bubble tea, and even Uncle Raymond.

If you’re not planning to leave your home this weekend, perhaps you can consider spending time in a virtual Singapore instead.

Singaporean creates Roblox game depicting Singapore

In this role-playing game (RPG) on Roblox, you can play as various characters and even take on different jobs while exploring different places around Singapore, such as the Marina Bay area.

You’ll be able to spot familiar sights like a green double-decker bus and cruise along the expressway with any car you fancy — they’re all free in the game.

For added realism, there are ERP gantries too, which you must pay if you don’t want to get fined.

Or, if you’re not keen on driving, you can hail a taxi instead.

There’s even an option to dance with Uncle Raymond. Even as a virtual avatar, you can feel his uplifting exuberance through his dance moves.

Take a dip in the world-famous Infinity Pool on top of Marina Bay Sands without actually getting wet or having to spend big bucks on a hotel booking.

If being a foodie is more your thing, there’s a bubble tea joint in the game too.

There’s lots more to see and do, including getting to fulfil your ambitions of flying an F16 plane or driving a Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV).

To download the game and start exploring our Lion City virtually, click here. It’s currently in beta mode, which means the game’s still being updated regularly.

Virtual worlds and talented creators on our Little Red Dot

Many talented creators have replicated Singapore’s landmarks in games like Minecraft.

While we may have come across these sights in real life plenty of times, these virtual versions let us see them in a brand new light.

What would you like to do in a virtual Singapore world? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from @w_nston on TikTok, TikTok, and TikTok.

