Uncle Raymond Stopped From Performing At Waterway Point, Says He Understands Security Officer’s Reason

Waterway Point Security Stop Uncle Raymond From Performing At Mall

Among Singaporeans, TikTok sensation Uncle Raymond is well-known for emanating wholesome vibes through his quirky dances.

However, Uncle Raymond ran into a spot of bother earlier this week with security at ITE College West on Monday (13 Jun).

They did not take too kindly to the fact that he was performing on a public campus and requested he stop filming.

But days later, the same situation occurred, this time at Waterway Point.

A security officer at the mall stopped him from dancing, and his actions were met with criticism by netizens.

Uncle Raymond later addressed the situation, stating that he understood the security guard’s viewpoint.

Waterway Point security guard stops Uncle Raymond

On Tuesday (14 Jun), TikToker @sg1754p_sg3076a posted the incident on the social media platform.

In the footage, a security guard is seen confronting Uncle Raymond. He points to a faraway spot before gesturing at a line on the pavement.

Looking perplexed, Uncle Raymond tries to stand his ground to protest the security guard’s actions for a few seconds, but he eventually gives in.

He proceeds to pack up his equipment before mounting his bicycle and leaving the scene.

A few onlookers were seen in the area, watching the confrontation unfold. A few children also rushed over, attracted by the commotion.

Currently, not a lot of details are available on the circumstances leading to the encounter. MS News has reached out to Waterway Point for clarification on the matter.

Uncle Raymond defends Waterway Point security amid criticism

The incident has caused netizens to criticise the security guard’s actions. Many stated that he should be allowed to keep performing.

Uncle Raymond has always performed in public with the best of intentions. Therefore, mall security should let him do his thing — or so TikTok users argue.

One netizen pointed out that this incident is right on the heels of another case of security stopping Uncle Raymond from performing at ITE College West.

Yet another said management may have a right to stop his performance. However, it’s still disappointing to witness.

Eventually, the star himself responded amidst the criticism netizens were levelling at the security guard.

In his comment, Uncle Raymond explained that he had chosen a corner space to prevent his performance from disrupting the flow of public traffic.

Despite that, the mall’s security still stopped his performance. But Uncle Raymond said he understands their position and doesn’t fault them for following the protocol. Since they felt it was not a suitable spot, he left the area.

“The problem is not complicated,” he stated.

Kudos to Uncle Raymond for understanding

It must certainly be discouraging to encounter disruption to filming twice in a row for Uncle Raymond.

However, he has displayed a remarkable level of understanding, despite the situation.

We thus applaud him for acknowledging the security guard’s position. Netizens should likewise appreciate both parties’ views and refrain from directing too much criticism at either side.

At the time of writing, Uncle Raymond has successfully pulled off another of his dances.

Featured image adapted from @sg1754p_sg3076a on TikTok.