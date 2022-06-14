TikTok Sensation Uncle Raymond Stopped Mid-Dance By ITE College West Security, He Calmly Complies

ITE College West Security Guard Stops Uncle Raymond Mid-Dance

If you’re active on TikTok, you probably know Uncle Raymond for his adorable dances and wholesome behaviour.

Even though he is well-loved for his iconic Manyao choreography, there is a time and place for everything.

On Monday (13 Jun), TikTok page @sgvirallll posted video of Uncle Raymond filming a video at the ITE College West campus.

As he and three other students were dancing, a security officer suddenly showed up to stop them.

In response, Uncle Raymond politely complied and packed up his tripod.

Security guard interrupts Uncle Raymond dancing at ITE College West campus

In a TikTok video posted by @sgvirallll on Monday (13 Jun), Uncle Raymond was seen filming his iconic dance with three teenagers, presumably students from ITE College West.

However, halfway through their dance, a security officer and a lady approached them and motioned for them to stop.

In the background, disgruntled students let out loud boos as they protested the security guard’s actions.

One of the students who was dancing even raised both his arms and made thumbs-down gestures.

Nevertheless, Uncle Raymond calmly complied and immediately picked up his tripod and put it away.

ITE College West security guard’s actions draw mixed reactions

The incident drew mixed reactions from netizens, who were split on whether the security guard should have stopped Uncle Raymond.

On one hand, some felt that Uncle Raymond did not do anything wrong by recording a TikTok video on school grounds. They pointed out that plenty of other ITE students do the same thing as well.

Another empathised with the security guard, saying that he was merely doing his job.

Meanwhile, others decided to focus on how well Uncle Raymond handled the incident.

Both parties deserve our understanding

It is understandable that the ITE students were looking forward to seeing Uncle Raymond and his iconic dance.

However, the security guard was likely just doing his job to maintain order in accordance with the school rules.

Nevertheless, we admire Uncle Raymond for calmly and politely complying with the instructions even if it disrupted his dance. Hopefully, his next filming session goes a lot more smoothly.

Featured image adapted from @sgvirallll on TikTok.