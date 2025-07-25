Man who worked in M’sia finds success selling rojak & nasi lemak back home in India

He enjoyed the rojak and nasi lemak so much he started selling it in his hometown

Known as Kani Boy on social media, this former foreign worker missed Malaysian food such as nasi lemak and rojak so much he brought it back to his hometown in India.

Eager to share the country’s culture and cuisine with others, Kani Boy opened the restaurant ‘Tomyam Malaysia’ in his hometown of Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, India on 2 July.

He also shares more about his venture on TikTok, with several videos even highlighting his ability to make roti prata.

Malaysian classics of all kinds available to order

The restaurant’s menu has a wide range of Malaysian culinary classics, from nasi lemak, to rojak, apam balik, and even mee soto.

Funnily enough, he has incorporated other regional classics and rebranded them as “Malaysian”, with tom yum being the most obvious example.

Kani Boy shared that his restaurant has received an incredibly positive response.

Netizens have also expressed their support, with Malaysians coming forth in the comments providing well-wishes.

In one video posted on TikTok, Kani Boy spoke in Malay, thanking Malaysians.

“I would like to offer a million thanks to Malaysians for their support,” he said.

“We are so grateful for all of you. Thank you, Malaysia boleh.”

