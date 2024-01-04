Rochor Watch Shop Giving Away Rolex Timepiece To Celebrate Milestone, 5 Others Can Win S$600 Each

Watch Shop Announces Rolex Giveaway To Celebrate Carousell Review Milestone

To many, a Rolex watch is the timeless showcase of luxury and wealth, but the lofty price makes it inaccessible for most.

Heng Watch, a watch shop located in Rochor, recently announced that it will be giving away a Rolex Oyster Perpetual timepiece to celebrate a milestone it had reached on consumer marketplace Carousell.

Only one lucky winner will bring home the watch, worth about S$10,000 or even more. Five lucky winners will also get S$600 in cash each.

Watch shop at The Bencoolen announces Rolex watch giveaway

Heng Watch took to social media on New Year’s Day to announce the epic giveaway.

The shop, located at The Bencoolen, had recently hit 600 reviews on its Carousell page. To celebrate the milestone, it announced a giveaway with six possible winners.

Five of the winners would get a cash prize of S$600 each. However, the grand winner would win something much more valuable — a Rolex Oyster Perpetual.

The price of such a timepiece greatly varies, but they seem to generally fetch an average price of around S$8,000 to S$11,000.

Some Rolex Oyster Perpetuals listed on Heng Watch’s Carousell page are going for even higher prices, with some up to nearly S$16,000.

The shop also noted that the dial and size of the Rolex watch grand prize may vary.

Like, share & tag friends on post to qualify for giveaway

To enter the giveaway, participants simply have to follow the following steps:

Like and share the giveaway post Follow the shop’s Facebook and Instagram account Tag a friend either on Facebook, Instagram, or both

Each tagged comment would be considered a new entry. Heng Watch also did not state if there’s a limit to how many entries each user is entitled to.

Participants have until 15 Jan to submit entries for the lucrative giveaway.

In a separate post, Heng Watch announced that the six winners would be revealed on 18 Jan through its Instagram account.

It warned about fake accounts impersonating it to seek confidential information.

“We will not ask you to click into any link or ask for any [sensitive] information,” it said.

Last year, influencer Simonboy bought a Rolex for his girlfriend as thanks for her support, earning praise online.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and The Watch Club. Image on the right is for illustration purposes only.