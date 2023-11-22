Simonboy Buys Diamond Rolex For Girlfriend, Thanks Her For Staying Through Tough Times

Simonboy Buys Diamond Rolex For Girlfriend As ‘Thank You’ Gift

Content creator and former drug addict Simonboy recently gifted his girlfriend a diamond Rolex.

This is apparently to show his gratitude to his partner for staying with him through the challenging times of his life.

In a touching social media post, he penned a tribute to her for supporting him even when he had nothing.

Now that he is successful, Simonboy said he intends on reaping the rewards together with his partner.

Simonboy gets diamond Rolex for girlfriend from luxury watch reseller in Chinatown

On Monday (20 Nov), Simonboy posted the moving tribute on his Instagram page.

He tagged his girlfriend, Chloe Eong, in his post as well.

The post included pictures of her wearing the diamond Rolex, a close-up of the luxury timepiece, and the couple posing together outside the watch shop.

Per the caption, Simonboy got the watch from luxury timepiece reseller Royal Crown Watches at People’s Park Complex.

Thanks girlfriend for staying through the hardships & pledges to reap the rewards together

The costly gift is seemingly a sweet gift for his partner, who stayed with him through all the ups and downs in his life.

The ex-convict wrote in his post that she stayed with him even when he only had S$50.

Now that he enjoys success from his many ventures, he said that half of that belongs to his partner,

I made a promise to you before. When I had nothing and you were there supporting me. When I have something, you will own half of it.

In addition, he pledged to reap the rewards of their hard work together with her.

Writing in Chinese, Simonboy said that going through the sweet and bitter moments together is what makes a couple.

If you win, I will rule the world with you. If you lose, I will rebuild everything with you.

Featured image adapted from @simonboyyyyyyy on Instagram.