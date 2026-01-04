S’pore PR who allegedly taped over licence plate to pump RON95 found, car spotted in Yishun

M’sian police locate S’pore PR who taped over licence plate to pump RON95

A Singapore permanent resident (PR) who was caught allegedly taping over his Singapore licence plate to pump RON95 petrol has been located by the Malaysian police, reported The Star.

At the same time, eagle-eyed people in Singapore have spotted his car in Yishun.

Man told to report to Kulai police HQ

Kulai district police chief Tan Seng Lee said they had found the man in Singapore following a viral video depicting him pumping RON95, which is meant only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

He was identified as a Singapore PR, the police chief added on Sunday (4 Jan).

Altering licence plate against the law: M’sian police

The man is being investigated under Section 108(3)(e) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 — exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number.

Assistant Commissioner Tan reminded the public not to alter or attempt to hide certain characters of their vehicle registration plate.

Doing so is against the law, he added.

Driver with obscured licence plate seen pumping RON95

In the video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the man was seen filling up his Volkswagen with RON95.

However, he was confronted by a local motorist, who pointed out that the first and last letters of his licence plate had been taped over.

The man claimed that he was Malaysian, and a female passenger purported to hold a Malaysian ID card (MyKad).

A netizen later found that the vehicle was registered in Singapore, following a check of its licence plate on the Land Transport Authority (LTA) OneMotoring mobile app.

Driver purchase RON95 cashlessly, identity was not verified

After the video went viral, Johor’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) said in a statement on Saturday (3 Jan) that it had conducted an investigation into the matter.

The incident took place at about 10.36pm on Friday (2 Jan), with the driver purchasing RON95 petrol cashlessly from the petrol pump.

Hence, his identity was not verified by the petrol station.

According to the transaction record, only part of the petrol purchased was pumped before it was stopped.

CCTV footage was obtained and reviewed to assist the investigation.

Action will be taken against the petrol station operator in Kulai for allegedly violating Malaysia’s Supplies Control Act 1961 by allowing foreign-registered vehicles to purchase subsidised RON95.

Individuals found guilty face up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to RM1 million (S$317,000), while companies may be fined up to RM2 million (S$634,000). Repeat offenders may be fined up to RM5 million (S$1.59 million).

Same car spotted in Yishun

Meanwhile, a Volkswagen Jetta with the same licence plate has been spotted in Yishun.

According to photos posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the car was parked next to Block 233 Yishun Street 21 on Sunday (4 Jan).

This time, its licence plate was not taped over.

