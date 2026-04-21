Roosters seen chasing each other along busy road in Bishan, vehicles slow down for them

Roosters run wild on Shunfu Road, motorists slow down to avoid mid-traffic ‘chicken chase’

Motorists driving along Shunfu Road had to drive carefully after getting caught off guard by an unusual roadside drama involving a pair of roosters.

Roosters chase each other across road

A video shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on 18 April showed the two “cockerels” darting across the road and chasing each other.

The unexpected spectacle, which allegedly occurred at around 6.15pm, caused several vehicles to slow down, with drivers being careful as the birds weaved unpredictably along the busy stretch.

According to the caption, the two roosters were spotted along Shunfu Road in Bishan during the peak evening traffic.

In the short clip, the chickens could be seen running at speed, occasionally going close to moving vehicles and prompting motorists to reduce speed to avoid hitting them.

From the video, there was at least one close shave where a rooster narrowly avoided being hit by a car and retreated to the side of the road.

Netizens amused by chickens on road

The sighting quickly drew reactions online, with netizens expressing a mix of amusement and concern.

A netizen was impressed by the chickens’ intelligence as they were able to dodge the traffic despite their ongoing “fight”.

A commenter jokingly said the fowls were “lucky” that they did not get into an accident and become “ayam penyet”.

One Facebook user described previously scaring two fighting roosters, which then calmly walked away as if nothing had happened.

Others, however, expressed concern that not all drivers appeared to slow down despite the hazard.

No plans to relocate wild chickens

The presence of free-roaming chickens in certain parts of Singapore has been a repeated topic of discussion.

Some residents have raised concerns, while others see them as part of the country’s unique urban wildlife landscape.

On 14 Jan, the Ministry of National Development said that the National Parks Board (NParks) uses a community- and science-based approach to manage free-ranging chickens.

This includes working with Town Councils and grassroots groups on population control and habitat management, as well as educating the public on responsible behaviour, such as not feeding or releasing chickens. NParks also said there are currently no plans to relocate the animals. MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Kind-hearted motorists halt traffic to guide family of chickens away from busy road in Upper Thomson

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Featured images adapted from Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.