S’pore Food Festival hits the streets with food trucks that bring local favourites closer to S’poreans

Singapore Food Festival 2025: Roving food trucks bring street food to Singaporeans

The Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is trading its traditional venues for the open road this year, as the 32nd edition kicks off its Food Truck City Tours on Monday (18 Aug).

The initiative promises to bring bold local flavours directly to everyday places where regular Singaporeans eat, work, and play.

Roving food trucks popping up across Singapore

From the bustling business hub of Ocean Financial Centre to the heartland of Downtown East, food enthusiasts can now savour the essence of SFF 2025 without venturing far from their daily routines.

The roving pop-up festival is making pit stops at some of the city’s busiest locations, transforming streets and weekend hangouts into vibrant street-side tasting grounds.

Other stops include Keppel South Central and Geneo, offering ample opportunities for locals to indulge.

“The SFF is more than just a celebration of food — it is a tribute to the connections formed over meals, the traditions we pass down and the innovations that continue to shape our culinary culture,” said Blake Harris, Festival Director & Managing Director of Blake Harris Entertainment (BHE).

At each stop, a fleet of food trucks will dish out inventive spins on local favourites, curated by some of Singapore’s most exciting culinary talents.

Signature dishes include the Salted Egg Yolk Chicken Taco, Tiger Prawn Massaman Curry, and Wagyu Beef Rendang, prepared by chefs from IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Making SFF more accessible to Singaporeans

The Maha Co by Yung Raja serves bold South Indian–Mexican fusion dishes like Dosa Tacos, rice bowls, fries, and wings.

Crowd favourites such as Hello Arigato will also be making appearances, ensuring there is something to delight every palate.

Colin Chen, 41, founder of Hello Arigato, told MS News: “As a Singaporean myself, I think Singapore has amazing food culture, and it’s just great that Hello Arigato can be a part of this initiative.”

“The sando that we created to pay homage to a national dish is called the Singapore Satay Sando,” added Mr Chen, who said that it is a reimagination of the local favourite, inspired by his childhood memories of Singapore Satay Club.

Good vibes and more options for lunch crowd

Reception towards the food trucks has been warm so far, especially from those working around the area.

“Good vibes and atmosphere here, plus it gives the CBD folks more lunch options,” said SL, 32, an account executive who was having lunch with her colleague at the venue.

Brandon Chai, 21, a content creator, agreed: “I think it’s a really interesting concept and the backdrop is really nice.”

“It’s a very nice vibe, especially when it gets cooler in the day. I really liked Hello Arigato’s Singapore Satay Sando, as well as the soft shell crab taco from Maha Co,” Mr Chai, also known as @diediemustchai on TikTok, added.

The Food Truck City Tours will take place throughout August and September at the following locations:

Ocean Financial Centre (18 – 22 Aug)

Keppel South Central (23 Aug – 3 Sep)

Downtown East (6 – 7 Sep)

Geneo (8 – 14 Sep)

As a tribute to SG60, SFF 2025 will also be transforming the arrival plaza of Keppel South Central into a Food Truck Park from 23 Aug to 3 Sep.

Apart from the four existing trucks, visitors can look forward to a larger variety of vendors.

For more details and information about the food trucks, festival-goers can visit the official SFF website.

