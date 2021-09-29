Royal Caribbean Cruise Lets Holidaymakers Book Sailings For Oct 2022

After 18 months, Covid-19 retains its firm grip around the world with many of us still yearning for the day when leisure travel can resume.

Holidaymakers in Singapore have, in turn, become staycation-makers to make the best out of being grounded.

Hence, a bold announcement has turned heads—cruise line Royal Caribbean will be launching cruises from Singapore to neighbouring countries in Oct 2022.

The Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas

In response to the news, netizens, however, have doubts about the feasibility of launching cruises at this time.

Royal Caribbean cruise to open in Oct 2022

Royal Caribbean announced the comeback of their holiday cruises in a media release on Tuesday (28 Sep).

After stopping all cruises for almost a year, they will soon be bringing back Asia’s largest and most innovative ship, Spectrum of the Seas.

Those who are itching to go for a holiday can look forward to taking a cruise, which will last between 3 to 9 nights.

The cruise will set sail on 21 Oct 2022 from Singapore to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Many fun activities onboard Royal Caribbean cruise

Passengers can look forward to a wide array of Asian cuisine aboard the Spectrum of the Seas.

Additionally, the cruise offers many fun activities to guests who are seeking adventure:

Asia’s first Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure

Two70, which provides a 270-degree ocean view in the day and a multidimensional theatre by night

Star Moment, a karaoke venue

FlowRider surf simulator

North Star, an all-glass capsule that ascends 300 feet above the ocean

There will also be 19 distinct dining options on board, which includes both Asian and Western flavours.

Travellers interested can start booking slots on their website.

Royal Caribbean cruise to abide by safe management measures

Royal Caribbean has assured its passengers that it will take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

All guests must be fully vaccinated for all bookings made from 1 Oct 2021 onwards.

Due to the constantly changing restrictions, Royal Caribbean will take continue to evaluate and update its safety measures. This will be done according to various government and health authorities.

Additionally, they have also assured passengers that they will allow for changes and cancellations up to 48 hours before the cruise sets sail.

Upon cancellation, travellers will receive a Future Cruise Credit, which will be valid for future bookings before 31 Dec 2022, or 1 year from the original sailing date.

Netizens question pandemic readiness

Once netizens caught wind of the news, it seems that most are having doubts about the feasibility of launching cruises now.

Seeing how the Covid-19 cases in many countries have been rising, the majority were not confident that travel could take place next year.

Many people also remembered how there were several people on a cruise who were Covid-19 positive last December.

From the looks of it, most netizens seem to think that it’s best to continue exercising caution for now.

Crucial to ensure our health & safety first

As of now, the situation in Singapore does not seem to be doing well due to the high number of daily cases.

Though it is important to help the travel industry, ensuring our safety is even more crucial.

Perhaps when the pandemic is under better control in the coming months, more people would be open to travelling.

What are your thoughts on going on a cruise holiday next year? Let us know in the comments below.

