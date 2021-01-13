Royce’ Closes 3 Outlets Indefinitely In Singapore

Many Singaporeans are fans of Royce’ Chocolates, which come with packaging suitable for gifts and personal consumption. The Nama Chocolate in particular

Well, Covid-19 has done a number on supply chains worldwide, and Royce’ is no exception, as they’ve had to close 3 outlets in Singapore.

As noted in their Facebook post on 1 Jan, that’s almost half of their outlets in Singapore.

However, fans will be glad to hear that they can still get their Royce’ fix at 4 other outlets.

Royce’ closes 3 outlets due to shipment delays

An MS News reader sent us the following picture taken at one of Royce’ closed outlets.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

For now, the following outlets are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting shipments:

Royce’ Guoco Tower

Royce’ Raffles City

Royce’ Tampines Mall

The notice also mentions that shoppers can continue to patronise their other 4 outlets:

Royce’ Takashimaya

Royce’ ION Orchard

Royce’ Westgate

Royce’ Nex

Those who stay close to Tampines, Tanjong Pagar, or City Hall might wish to take note.

Pandemic affecting supply chains worldwide

Many businesses have had to close outlets due to lessened revenue or walk-ins.

That said, supply chains are something that Singapore in particular is affected by since trade is so important to us.

We hope that Royce’ manages to bounce back from this unprecedented shipment delay and reopen their closed outlets.

The closures are indefinite, but we do hope to see them back soon.

