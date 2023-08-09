2 RSAF Fighter Jets Scrambled In Response To M’sian Civilian Helicopter Flying Near Changi Airport

RSAF F-16 Aircraft Scrambled In Response To Malaysian Helicopter

As Singapore gears up to celebrate National Day, the Singapore Army remains steadfast as ever in defending our little island nation.

Two F-16 aircraft were scrambled earlier in the afternoon of 9 Aug after a Malaysia-registered helicopter flew over Changi Airport.

Thankfully, the nation’s security was not compromised.

RSAF F-16 aircraft eventually stood down after helicopter was identified as civilian type

According to The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), the warplanes were scrambled at around 12.40pm when the helicopter was detected in Singapore airspace.

After a preliminary probe, the authorities determined that the helicopter was a civilian type and registered to a foreign company.

The F-16s eventually retreated as RSAF ensured the nation’s security was not compromised.

40-minute disruption at Changi Airport

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that as a result of the scramble, Changi Airport operations faced several disruptions for 40 minutes.

Nine arrival flights and 11 departure flights also saw a delay.

The Straits Times revealed that the exact location the Malaysian helicopter flew over was the Singapore Strait east of Changi Airport.

Featured image adapted from RSAF on Facebook and Unsplash.