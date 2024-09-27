RSAF 24/7 rescue squad evacuates civilian contractor from Pulau Tekong by helicopter

RSAF helicopter evacuates civilian contractor from Pulau Tekong to SGH

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) recently flew to Pulau Tekong in its most recent life-saving mission.

This time, they evacuated a civilian contractor who suffered a medical emergency.

Person brought out from RSAF helicopter that landed

In a video posted on Facebook on Friday (27 Sept), an RSAF helicopter was seen landing on a field in Singapore that looked to be in the Outram area.

An ambulance was already waiting for it as it landed.

After it landed, four medical staff rushed over to help transport a patient lying on a stretcher that was being carried by three officers.

They brought the patient, who appeared to have breathing apparatus over his face, to the ambulance, where more medical personnel were waiting.

The 40-second clip ended as the patient was being loaded onto the ambulance.

RSAF helicopter activated to Pulau Tekong on 27 Sept

In the caption, RSAF said its H225M Medium Lift Helicopter was activated to Pulau Tekong on Friday afternoon.

A civilian contractor had required urgent medical attention while he was on the island, which would have complicated matters as the necessary equipment or medication may not be available to help him.

Thus, the RESCUE 10 squad came to the rescue to successfully evacuate him to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

RSFA thanked SGH staff, RESCUE10 crew and duty personnel for their professionalism and dedication, adding:

We wish the contractor a speedy recovery.

RESCUE 10 is ready 24/7

For those not in the know, RESCUE 10 is a team that’s ready for activation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays, said the RSAF in a 2019 feature on the Ministry of Defence’s website.

The team comprises not only pilots, aircrew specialists and ground crew, but also medical officers and medics.

Some RSAF personnel from RESCUE 10. Source: MINDEF

The team is trained to go into action at the drop of a hat, to save the lives of servicemen and ordinary citizens alike.

