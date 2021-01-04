RSAF Evacuates Man With Medical Condition On 1 Jan, Stabilises His Condition On Helicopter
In these pandemic-threatened times, having quick access to healthcare is very important.
Luckily, even when Singaporeans are on a cruise in the middle of the sea, medical care can be extended to them.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) recently evacuated a sick man from a cruise to a hospital using a helicopter.
Their quick action even on New Year’s Day is reassuring to Singaporeans, as that means we can be speedily rescued in the event of an emergency 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Man on cruise ship suffers life-threatening medical condition
According to a video uploaded by the RSAF on Facebook, their RESCUE 10 squad received a mission on Friday (1 Jan) – the New Year’s Day public holiday.
A man was suffering a life-threatening medical condition.
What complicated matters was that he was on the Crown Princess cruise ship, which may not have had the necessary equipment or medication to save him.
Being far from land, he could have died if not for RESCUE 10.
RESCUE 10 to the rescue in sleek Super Puma
Fortunately, the RSAF squad was up to the task, taking off in a sleek Super Puma.
They made it to the ship, where squad members went down and lifted the man onto the helicopter using a winch.
Condition was stabilised on the helicopter
Once he was on board, they didn’t just leave the sick man alone.
They brought medics with them, so they can stabilise his condition.
Somehow, they managed to make him better even as they conveyed him to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).
Well enough to walk
Once they reached land, more medics were waiting.
Though he arrived to the helicopter in a stretcher, he seemed well enough to walk away from it, thanks to their intervention.
He was whisked away to SGH in a waiting ambulance.
Looks like the 1st rescue mission of 2021 for RESCUE 10 was another successful operation. Check out the whole video here.
RESCUE 10 is ready 24/7
RESCUE 10 is a team that’s ready for activation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, said the RSAF in a feature on the Ministry of Defence’s website.
That includes public holidays, like the most recent rescue.
They comprise not just pilots, aircrew specialists and ground crew, but also medical officers and medics.
Some RSAF personnel from RESCUE 10.
Source
The team is trained to go into action at the drop of a hat, to save the lives of ordinary citizens like you and me.
Timely aid no matter where we are
Kudos to the intrepid RSAF team that works around-the-clock to save lives.
As we grapple with a pandemic, quick and efficient healthcare has become more necessary than ever.
So it’s reassuring to know that we can rely on them to provide timely aid no matter where in Singapore we are.
