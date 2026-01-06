‘My favourite manager’: Runner Kao & S’porean fans react to Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim

Manchester United fan Runner Kao expresses disbelief at club sacking Ruben Amorim

Local influencer Runner Kao has amused fellow Manchester United supporters after reacting to the club’s decision to sack his “favourite manager”, Ruben Amorim.

In a TikTok post on 5 Jan, Runner Kao shared his disbelief, saying: “I just realised Manchester United has fired my favourite manager Amorim, Cristiano Ronaldo’s best friend.”

Visibly exasperated, he questioned the timing of the decision, pointing out that United are sixth in the table and “only three points away from Champions League qualification”.

“We are doing pretty okay in my opinion now,” he said, adding that the move made little sense. “So you fire the manager in the middle of the season, where do we find a replacement? Who wants to come now?”

Runner Kao went on to describe Manchester United as having “officially become the graveyard of managers”.

“Mourinho, Solskjaer, Ten Hag, then Moyes, and now Amorim,” he said, lamenting what he sees as a lack of patience from the club’s hierarchy.

Praising Amorim for making bold decisions

He also drew comparisons to legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, reminding viewers that he “didn’t even win a trophy in his first few years”.

“What do they expect Amorim to do now?” Runner Kao asked, reiterating that the team remained competitive in the league.

He went on to praise Amorim for making bold squad calls, including dropping André Onana and bringing in Senne Lammens as the new first-choice goalkeeper.

“I really hate our club becoming like this,” he said, describing the constant changes as a “merry-go-round for managers”.

Runner Kao also offered a tongue-in-cheek solution to appease frustrated fans. He suggested re-hiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, noting how the former manager once led the club to a second-place finish despite numerous challenges.

He ended the video with a dramatic promise made in jest: if United sack another manager, he would “run 2.4km all the way to Old Trafford” to let them feel his “sigma power”.

Most United fans share the same frustration

The video struck a chord with Singaporean fans online, many of whom echoed his sentiments.

One long-time United fan claimed Amorim was fired for being too “vocal”, rather than for underperforming.

Another expressed disappointment, saying Amorim had done his best despite a long injury list.

One netizen also pointed out that Amorim was never officially the manager, noting that Manchester United had appointed him as head coach instead.

Featured image adapted from @runnerkao on TikTok and Manchester United on Facebook.