Runners in China urinate in front of middle school during marathon, portable toilets were just 20m away

Runners in China criticised after they urinate in front of school during marathon

A group of runners in China sparked controversy after they urinated in front of a middle school during a marathon. Turns out, they were only few metres away from a row of portable toilets.

According to The Paper, Chinese netizens exposed the behaviour after the marathon on Sunday (2 March), which prompted an investigation by authorities.

At least 5 runners spotted urinating in front of middle school

Earlier this week, the Suzhou Marathon was the topic of a heated discussion after photos of five runners appeared online. The runners could be seen urinating in front of a middle school plaque located just off the side of the track.

Making things worse, several netizens also pointed out that there was a row of portable toilets just 20 metres away.

Netizens even pointed out that some runners urinated in the bushes right beside the portable toilets.

On the following day, the marathon’s organising committee condemned the behaviour. It also stated that the incident had been reported to the relevant authorities and that an investigation was underway.

The committee took the opportunity to urge those with more information to come forward.

Not the first time public urination became an issue at marathons

The Suzhou Marathon is not the first race where runners have been criticised for a lack of civility.

Back in 2013, runners who participated in the Beijing Marathon were caught peeing against a red wall.

Such sightings were reportedly also seen in more recent races, such as the 2023 Beijing Marathon and the 2024 Nanjing Marathon.

The Suzhou Marathon rules state that runners who publicly urinate or defecate will be punished.

Depending on how severe the actions are, the committee may nullify the runners’ results, issue a lifetime ban, and even report their actions to the Chinese Athletics Association for additional penalties.

Also read: Man urinates at Potong Pasir MRT station after drinking alcohol, gets S$2k fine

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Paper.