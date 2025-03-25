Driver in M’sia hits man with car over S$7 debt, abandons vehicle & flees

Driver in Sarawak runs over man over S$7 debt after attacking his 10-year-old son first

A man in Sarawak, Malaysia launched a violent assault over a RM25 (S$7) debt, first attacking his debtor’s young son before running over the father with his car.

After the incident, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

According to Oriental Daily News, the incident took place around 11am on Monday (24 March) in a residential area along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce in Kuching.

The suspect, driving a Perodua Myvi, first confronted the debtor’s son, believed to be around 10 years old.

The argument quickly escalated into violence, and the suspect physically assaulted the boy.

Father intervenes but gets run over

The 38-year-old victim, who had just returned home, witnessed the assault on his son and immediately stepped in to protect him.

In response, the suspect got into his car and deliberately ran over the victim, knocking him to the ground.

The car also crashed into a nearby house fence during the incident, causing further damage to the property.

After the violent attack, the suspect abandoned the car at the scene and fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

Victim hospitalised with fractured left leg

The victim suffered a fractured left leg and was quickly rushed to Sarawak General Hospital’s emergency department for treatment.

Authorities were alerted, and police officers were sent to the hospital to gather details.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the full circumstances of the case.

