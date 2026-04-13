‘Left-behind’ aunties in rural China form dance girl group, become online sensations

Rural aunties in China shed loneliness to form girl group and dance online

One of the most unexpected ‘girl groups’ to emerge in China isn’t built on polished visuals or idol training, but on a group of rural aunties who have found a new sense of purpose through livestream dancing.

According to local reports, the Henan-based group features dozens of women, most of them in their 50s and 60s, who come together to perform trending dances online.

Finding success dancing online

While it’s common to see elderly women doing group exercises in public spaces across China, this troupe takes things a step further.

Their livestreams feature choreographed routines, complete with props, music, and coordinated formations, more akin to a full-scale performance.

Led by a small team of Gen Z operators, the group practises almost daily, learning simplified versions of popular online dances.

What started as an experiment quickly gained traction, with their first livestream in 2024 drawing more than 4,000 viewers and peak audiences later exceeding 10,000.

They now stream regularly, with sessions lasting up to two hours, and rehearse new routines almost every day to keep viewers engaged.

Each auntie is reportedly paid around 100 yuan (S$19) per day.

A brief escape from daily struggles

Off-camera, many of these women lead physically demanding and often isolating lives.

With younger family members working in cities, they are left to manage farms, households, and caregiving responsibilities on their own.

For some, the livestream has become more than just a source of extra income. It offers a rare break from routine and a space for connection and self-expression.

One participant shared that dancing allows her to momentarily forget her worries, adding that it feels like she can “finally live a little for herself”.

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Featured image adapted from Da Xiang News.