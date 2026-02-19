STB invites US singles to ditch dating apps, will fly matched pair to S’pore for ‘auntie-approved’ date

Singapore Tourism Board launches ‘Aunties, Not Algorithms’ in US to set singles up

Singapore is wooing swipe-weary American singles with an unexpected pitch: log off the dating apps and let outspoken “aunties” play Cupid instead.

In a new campaign titled “Aunties, Not Algorithms”, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is inviting singles based in the United States (US) to submit their profiles for auntie-led matchmaking.

The contest is open for entries until 13 March 2026, with two selected participants set to be paired for an auntie-approved first date in Singapore, complete with a curated trip to the city.

From swipes to ‘auntie intuition’

Fronting the campaign are comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua, and astrologer and matchmaker Aliza Kelly.

The idea plays on a familiar figure in Singapore and across parts of Asia: the “auntie”, the candid, warm and sometimes brutally honest older woman who takes a keen interest in other people’s lives.

In the campaign announcement, STB describes aunties as more than just relatives. They’re “trusted guides”, known for offering heartfelt advice that no dating algorithm can replicate.

Okatsuka, in the statement, referenced common dating app “horror stories”, saying she is ready to step in as an “auntie” to “help someone skip the apps and land an epic first date in Singapore”.

What the winning pair will get

The two matched participants will receive round-trip flights to Singapore and a four-night stay at a centrally located hotel.

Their “auntie-approved” first date will include a private Peranakan cooking experience led by a Michelin-starred chef, designed to let conversation and chemistry unfold over shared dishes.

The pair will also receive a curated itinerary and spending stipend to explore the city together.

‘For US only’: Website not accessible in Singapore

An Instagram post by VisitSingapore promoting the campaign opens with the words “FOR US ONLY”, directing viewers to the campaign website.

Checks by MS News on Thursday (19 Feb) around noon found that the site was not accessible from Singapore and several Southeast Asian locations.

Positioning Singapore as a place for real-world connection

The initiative comes as Singapore looks to expand its image beyond its long-held reputation for efficiency and order.

Eileen Lee, STB’s Senior Vice President for the Americas, said the goal is to present Singapore as a destination where shared experiences, from food to culture, can bring people together.

She added that the board hopes to introduce the city to new audiences in a way that feels personal and emotionally resonant.

The campaign also taps into broader frustration with dating apps in the US.

A Forbes Health survey published last year found that nearly eight in 10 users reported emotional fatigue, with 40% saying they struggled to form meaningful connections.

