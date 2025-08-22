Blackpink’s Jisoo meets animals at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, films music video at Rainforest Wild Asia

Blackpink’s Jisoo hangs out with African penguins & fennec foxes at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Blackpink’s Jisoo thrilled local fans after it was revealed that she filmed the music video for her new single ‘Your Love’ right here in Singapore, at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

And it looks like she wasn’t just there for work — she also had the opportunity to experience some of its animal encounters.

Plays with animals at Singapore Zoo

A week after the video’s release, Mandai Wildlife Reserve and Visit Singapore gave Blinks another treat: a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Jisoo enjoying her time at the Singapore Zoo.

In an Instagram reel posted on Thursday (21 Aug), the South Korean singer-actress was seen meeting the zoo’s African penguins, snapping selfies with the charming birds, and even playfully ‘leading’ the waddle around their exhibit.

She also spent time with two curious fennec foxes, engaging their lively personalities with toys and getting up close to the tiny desert dwellers.

In addition, Jisoo also checked out the zoo’s Komodo dragon and pelicans.

Jisoo shoots ‘Your Love’ music video in Singapore

Jisoo filmed the music video for her ‘Your Love’ at Rainforest Wild Asia in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

‘Your Love’ is the second single from her debut extended play (EP), ‘Amortage’.

Released on 12 Aug, the music video takes viewers through the lush greenery of the wildlife park, showcasing its vibrant flora and fauna.

It also highlights iconic spots like The Karsts, The Cavern, and the Cavern Restaurant.

Making special cameo appearances in the video were a Langur and a Bali Myna, adding to the charm.

This isn’t the first time STB has teamed up with A-list K-pop artists.

Just four months ago, BTS’ Jin featured Singapore’s local landmarks like the National Gallery, Gardens by the Bay, Goldhill Plaza, and the Singapore Flyer in his music video for ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’.

Looking ahead, Jisoo will be returning to Singapore with her Blackpink members for their ‘Deadline’ world tour on 29 and 30 Nov.

Featured image adapted from @visit_singapore on Instagram.